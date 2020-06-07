Stacey Solomon reveals parenting struggle that's keeping her up at night The mum-of-three shared with her fans that Rex is going through sleep regression

Stacey Solomon is getting a lot of sleepless nights lately, caused by her son Rex's sleep regression. Taking to Instagram just after midnight on Sunday, the Loose Women star told her more than three million followers that she was up with her one-year-old son and was "already tired" for tomorrow.

"Sleep regression is well and truly here," she wrote alongside a hilarious meme that read: "I am no an early bird or a night owl, I am some form of permanently exhausted pigeon."

Rex has been keeping mum Stacey up at night

She then added in her story: "Shout of to the 1am club. We've got this. All I keep thinking to myself is 'I'm already tired tomorrow'."

MORE: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's super-organised family home

When morning came, the 32-year-old Loose Women panellist updated fans on how the night had gone, revealing that she was hoping to get more sleep before her son woke up.

"Good morning, Pickle is still asleep (that's what happens when you're up all night Pickle). I'm outside with the animals waiting for them to poo," she wrote across an image taken in her garden, showing part of her fence and her neighbour's red roses.

Stacey has three boys, Zachary, Leighton and Rex

She added: "The sun is shining and the neighbours' roses are still loving life. I'm going to try and go back to bed once I bring them in. I hope you're all OK this morning. Love you."

READ: 9 celebrity kids celebrating birthdays in lockdown

Unfortunately for the mum-of-three, as soon as she typed the last message, Rex woke up. "I think he heard me typing the words 'I'm going to try to go back to sleep'. Zombie Sunday here we come," she wrote across an image of her and a happy Rex lying on her bed.

Earlier on Saturday, Stacey and her family had a fun family day out at the beach. Sharing her family's adventured on her stories, she said: "We made it! We thought it would be a good idea to come to the beach on a rainy cold day. No one is here, so it's lovely," she wrote across a video of her son Leighton running around the beach.