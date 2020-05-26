Stacey Solomon has opened up to her followers about her future with boyfriend Joe Swash, just days after celebrating their son Rex's first birthday. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the Loose Women panellist took part in a Q&A where she answered a fan's question about whether she and Joe will have any more children. In response, Stacey confirmed that the couple would "love to" expand their family further – but admitted she isn't sure what the future holds just yet!

"Somebody woke up for the most asked question! Oh my gosh, if they were all like him, I'd have a thousand," she said whilst holding little Rex. "I don't know, you just never know what's going to happen in the future but maybe, we'd love to." In the caption, she added: "100% the most asked question & this will have to be the last for now because he's awake. Yes we would love to but what will be will be."

The candid confession comes a few weeks after Stacey shared a mysterious message with her fans on Instagram. On her Stories, the mum-of-three shared a close-up photo showing her holding hands with Joe. Across the image she wrote: "I wasn't going to say anything at all in case it gets made into a story. But so many stories have been written over the last couple of days so I thought I should say… 'Personal reasons' isn't code for divorce (we aren't married but you know what I mean)."

The TV star shares one-year-old Rex with Joe

"It just means some things are happening in our lives personally at the moment," she continued. "And some things aren't mine to share. We love you all & hope you’re all ok. These are really strange, scary and emotional times and it’s not easy for anyone. Ps Me and Hoe laughed so much trying to take this picture because our hands are so awkward. He wanted me to hide his nails too which was impossible. Goodnight."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the couple pulled out all the stops for Rex's first birthday amid the lockdown. "Happy Birthday Pickle," wrote Stacey in a candid post. "One whole year of our little pickle. How has the time passed by so quickly? How did you get so big all of a sudden? And how did we get so lucky to be blessed with your soul? Pickle you will never know how much happiness you bring to us & so many and how loved you are. You really are a beaming ray of sunshine in our lives and it feels like you've always been here. Thank you for this wonderful year."