Stacey Solomon had a huge reason to celebrate on Wednesday after her youngest son Rex hit a huge milestone. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Loose Women panellist captured the sweet moment Rex said 'mumma' for the first time. Although it's clear the little boy has mastered the art of saying 'dada', stating the word several times in the video, Stacey revealed he had not yet come to terms with the word for mum - until now! She asked him: "Dada! What about 'mama'?" and he obliged! It's safe to say the mum-of-three seemed delighted with her son's new achievement, widening her eyes and saying: "Mumma! You said mumma!"

WATCH: Stacey Solomon captures son Rex's huge new milestone

In the caption, she joked the momentous moment appears to be a one-off, so it's a good thing she caught it on camera. "I just got my first proper mumma. He wouldn't say it again for love nor money but once is enough for me. I'm soooo happy," following by crying emojis.

Stacey and her partner Joe Swash celebrated Rex's first birthday over the weekend, and the 30-year-old was quick to express her shock over how fast their son is growing up. Sharing a sweet tribute to the little boy on Instagram, she wrote: "Happy Birthday Pickle. One whole year of our little pickle. How has the time passed by so quickly? How did you get so big all of a sudden? And how did we get so lucky to be blessed with your soul? Pickle you will never know how much happiness you bring to us and so many and how loved you are. You really are a beaming ray of sunshine in our lives and It feels like you’ve always been here."

Stacey gave fans a glimpse inside Rex's first birthday celebrations over the weekend

Stacey continued: "Thank you for this wonderful year. For bringing so much joy into our lives. For making us smile EVERY day no matter what is happening in the world. We love you so much with all of our hearts and souls. Rex Toby Francis Swash, our love, our light, our pickle." The post contained several pictures that gave fans a peek inside the jungle-themed birthday celebrations, including a balloon arch, donut wall, homemade cake and stuffed animals - not to mention Rex's on-theme jungle babygrow. How sweet!

