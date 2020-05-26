Stacey Solomon took to social media on Monday to reveal her latest parenting hack, and it's a great way to prevent mess during children's mealtimes. The Loose Women panellist shared a video of her son Rex, who recently turned one, enjoying his very messy smoothie bowl with the help of a clever bib from BIBaDO.

BIBaDO weaning bib, £19.95, Amazon

The little boy could be seen tucking into his strawberry, banana and orange breakfast dressed in a big green overall which covered his arms and body and wrapped around the table of his high chair. And with the help of the long elasticated sleeves, it was guaranteed that no food could escape down his clothes - how clever! While Rex's cute striped design was covered with colourful dinosaurs and cars, the brand also stocks several other styles, including pink starfish, yellow watermelons and purple owls, all for £19.95.

PHOTOS: 9 celebrity kids celebrating birthdays in lockdown

Stacey's latest no-mess food hack comes shortly after her close friend Mrs Hinch also shared her own clever trick for keeping her house clean during mealtimes. Alongside a video of her new purchases, the cleaning influencer revealed she was inspired to try the £2 floor mats by her Hinch army. "I just wanted to say thank you for recommending no mess floor mats to me guys!...They had all different designs, but I went for the train one and I'm excited to use it tonight," Mrs Hinch wrote in the caption. She continued, "They just sit under the high chair to catch the mess. Win-win!"

Stacey shared the clever no-mess food hack with her Instagram followers

Stacey and her boyfriend Joe Swash marked Rex's first birthday on 23 May, and the ultra-organised mum-of-three started preparations early, making a balloon arch and donut wall in the week leading up to the family party. She also baked a homemade cake, wrapped loads of presents and had a dedicated "birthday chair" which she decorated with fake flowers and ivy to stay in line with the jungle theme of the day. But we imagine she wishes she had found her bib earlier, as it would have been useful for Rex's special birthday breakfast, which consisted of a teddy bear pancake decorated with blueberries and banana!

MORE: Stacey Solomon finally reveals future baby plans with Joe Swash

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.