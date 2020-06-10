Katy Perry's fans can't get over her baby bump in latest photo The American Idol star is expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry's baby is cooking along nicely! The American Idol star delighted fans after sharing a new photo of her bump on Instagram this week, as she took part in the virtual graduation celebrations for the class of 2020. Katy shared pictures of herself wearing a form-fitting white dress, which showed off her growing stomach. Her followers were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "The preggo belly looks so good on you," while another wrote: "Omg your bump!" A third added: "You look so gorgeous with the baby." Other fans commented on who the star looked most like in the picture, with many comparing her to both Christina Aguilera and Marilyn Monroe.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch the moment Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom find out they are having a girl

Katy Perry shared a new photo of her blossoming baby bump

In the caption of the photos, Katy wrote: "I hope in the midst of all that is happening in the world, you can take a moment to celebrate the accomplishment of graduating. You are the future, and I know you will take everything you’ve learned to make the world a better place. Never let em change you. Join me and @YouTube today to turn your tassels at 12PM PT link in bio." The singer was just one of the many famous faces who congratulated this year's graduates, with other stars taking part including Michelle Obama, Beyoncé and the cast of Schitt's Creek, who were joined by Mariah Carey. The Roar hitmaker is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The Firework singer is expecting a baby girl with fiancé Orlando Bloom

The singer recently opened up about the difficulties she's experiencing being pregnant while in lockdown and admitted to feeling emotional a lot of the time. Talking to Capital Breakfast ahead of starring in The Best of Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, the mum-to-be revealed when asked about whether she had swollen feet: "Yeah well my feet haven't gotten swollen yet but I cry, yes. I have put myself in my parked car outside my house many times and locked the doors." Host Roman Kemp then asked the star: "What, you just sit in the locked car?" to which she replied: "Yeah I do because I need my space, Roman."

Katy also admitted that she was finding it hard knowing how to handle her cravings while in quarantine. "Everyone talks about cravings when you're pregnant and for me, I think about cravings but I also think about 'do I want to risk my life getting that craving' so it's all like really intense thoughts that are supposed to be light and bright and you're like arghh. You know, there's so many levels of uncertainty and it's really a one day at a time type of thing."

