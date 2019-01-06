Take a peek inside Golden Globes nominee Nicole Kidman's beautiful home The Big Little Lies star shared a photo with her fans on Instagram

She may be tipped for awards season success thanks to her role in Destroyer, but Golden Globes nominee Nicole Kidman is surprisingly down-to-earth. The Big Little Lies star has previously given fans a glimpse inside the home she shares with husband Keith Urban and their two daughters on social media – and it’s just as beautiful as you would imagine.

Nicole once posted a snap of her pet cat gazing out of the window in her hallway, but many of her followers were more distracted by her gorgeous house. The photo showed Nicole's cat, Queen Snow, standing on a bench to look out of a floor-to-ceiling window in a room to the side of her hallway. The room has a neutral colour scheme with cream walls, dark wooden flooring and textured curtains. Nicole has placed a vintage-style rug on the floor in front of the window, while an additional chair can be seen next to the front door.

Nicole Kidman shared a photo of her cat in her home

"I just wanted to introduce you to Queen Snow. I think you have already met her sister Ginger. Xx," Nicole captioned the photo. Fans were not only enamoured by the cat, but were quick to comment on Nicole's interiors, too. "Beautiful bench too," one commented. Another asked: "She's beautiful but I have to ask about that floor. Is it painted? I love it!"

RELATED: 12 of the most stylish celebrity kitchens

Nicole and her husband Keith share several homes together

Nicole owns several properties with her musician husband Keith and their young daughters, Sunday Rose, ten, and Faith, eight. As well as a 12,000-square-foot mansion in Nashville, the couple own homes in Sydney, Beverly Hills and West Chelsea, Manhattan. In December, the couple listed one of their homes - a rural Tennessee retreat - for sale at $3.45million (£2.5million).

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.