Katy Perry has confirmed she is expecting her first baby with Orlando Bloom, adding that the couple are "excited and happy" to start a family together. The US singer dropped the music video for her new single Never Worn White on Wednesday – and used the footage to unveil her baby bump for her fans. The 35-year-old later discussed her pregnancy in depth on Instagram Live. "There's a lot that will be happening this summer," Katy shared. "Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let's just call it a double whammy. It's a two-for."

She continued: "I am excited. We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep," she continued. "And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's... I guess that's how I speak to you. That's how we speak together to each other." The star also opened up about her pregnancy cravings, sharing that she has "literally never cared for spice and now I have to carry Tabasco sauce in my purse".

Katy and British actor Orlando, 43, got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019. The British actor is already a father to nine-year-old son Flynn, from his marriage to Australian model Miranda Kerr. The couple were married in July 2010, and in October 2013 announced they had separated several months earlier. Katy recently opened up about the moment Orlando popped the question during an interview with Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp.

"I just remember meeting him at dinner at this place, this Italian restaurant, because when I get a pass, I just want to stuff my face with pasta," she said. "So I get there and, I mean, he's like clean-shaven. He's not wearing tennis shoes. I'm like, 'Ah s… something is going down!' We were ordering everything and I was like, 'Who is this person?!' I got on a helicopter and he asked me to marry him, and then we landed on this building and then went downstairs and my family and friends were there and the most flowers you've ever seen."