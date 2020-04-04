Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reveal gender of their baby with sweet picture This will be Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's first child together

Despite postponing their summer wedding due to the coronavirus, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom still have plenty to celebrate whilst they await the arrival of their first baby together.

On Friday, the couple, who became engaged in 2019, shared some exciting news with fans - the gender of their unborn baby!

Posting a picture of dad-to-be Orlando with pink cake on his face, the singer revealed: "It's a girl," followed by several pink hearts.

The post received millions of likes and thousands of comments, many from her celebrity friends, which included designer Jeremy Scott, who can't wait "to dress her", Oprah Winfrey, Misha Nonoo and Zoe Saldana.

This will be Katy's first child, and second for Orlando Bloom, who already has a son, nine-year-old Flynn, with supermodel ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Discovering the baby's gender is a welcome surprise for Katy, who has had to deal with several bad moments in the last couple of months. Not only have and Orlando been forced to push the date of their wedding back because of coronavirus, but earlier in March she announced the death of her grandmother, who was 99 years old. The Firework singer made the announcement on Instagram, paying tribute to her late relative who she had a close bond with.

In a lengthy post, Katy described Ann as a "fighter", stating that she survived the Great Depression while also working as a seamstress and raising three children. "She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas," wrote Katy.

Sharing a series of snaps of her with her grandmother, Katy reflected on some childhood memories with Ann: "She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favourite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had on display on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me."