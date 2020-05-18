Katy Perry is one of the many women facing pregnancy while in lockdown and has opened up about the difficulties she's been experiencing. Talking to Capital Breakfast ahead of starring in Saturday's The Best of Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, the American Idol judge revealed when asked about whether she had swollen feet: "Yeah well my feet haven't gotten swollen yet but I cry, yes. I have put myself in my parked car outside my house many times and locked the doors." Host Roman Kemp then asked the star: "What, you just sit in the locked car?" to which she replied: "Yeah I do because I need my space, Roman."

VIDEO: The moment Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom find out they are having a baby girl

Katy Perry is experiencing being pregnant while in lockdown

The California Gurls hitmaker also admitted that she was finding it hard knowing how to handle her cravings while in quarantine. "Everyone talks about cravings when you're pregnant and for me, I think about cravings but I also think about 'do I want to risk my life getting that craving' so it's all like really intense thoughts that are supposed to be light and bright and you're like arghh. You know, there's so many levels of uncertainty and it's really a one day at a time type of thing."

The American Idol judge is expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom

Katy then added that she has been craving Indian food over the past few months: "I have never wanted more spice than I want in my life now. So it's all about spice, how hot can my mouth get." Katy is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom and found out they were having a daughter in April. The celebrity couple shared a sweet gender reveal video with fans on social media, which saw Orlando's face covered with pink cake as they found out the news in their garden. The new baby will be a younger sister for the Pirates of the Caribbean star's nine-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex Miranda Kerr.

Despite being pregnant and in lockdown, Katy has been keeping busy with work as a judge on American Idol. On Sunday night, she was full of praise for Samantha Diaz, aka Just Sam, as she was crowned the winner of the show. Taking to Instagram to show her support for the 21-year-old, Katy wrote: "I told @justsam.co to sing to where she wanted to go, and looks like she sang it into existence! Congratulations on being this season’s #AmericanIdol and a HUGE virtual hug and thank you to the entire AI crew for getting us through this crazy season."

