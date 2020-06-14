Ola and James Jordan's daughter Ella reaches incredible milestone – and they couldn't be more excited The couple welcomed their daughter back in February

Ola and James Jordan celebrated one of their daughter's first milestones on Saturday as their nearly four-month-old rolled over for the first time.

Proud mum Ola shared several clips on her Instagram stories, showing the incredible moment as it happened. "Where's my baby going? Oh… there she is! Oh my god!" she said as she rolled over. "Yay, that's my baby! Yes, she did it! Look at her!" she told James, who was on the floor proudly looking on as Ola filmed the moment with her phone.

READ: James and Ola Jordan reveal the shocking reality of parenthood - and we totally relate

Ola and James were excited when Ella rolled over for the first time

The former Strictly professional dancer then shared a cute picture of her daughter sleeping on the floor. "All this moving around made her so tired," she wrote across it.

The sweet family moment comes just days after the couple opened up to HELLO! about the sadness Ola feels because her parents are yet to meet their granddaughter.

Ella will turn four months old this month

"Ella hasn't really seen many people, and my dad cried the other day, he said he just wanted to hold her," Ola says. "I was FaceTiming my mum and dad and Ella was watching the phone. My dad was making all of these noises and speaking to her, and she was really smiling and moving and my poor dad just bursts into tears!"

"Your mum was laughing at him," James adds fondly. "But at the end of the day, we wouldn't want to put them at risk on a plane." Ola agrees, adding: "The thing is, I don't know when it would be safe for them. I don't want to put them at risk. Even if everyone starts flying tomorrow, I'd still want them to wait."

Baby Ella quickly fell asleep after her big achievement

Speaking about when the proud grandparents might finally meet Ella, James says: "I reckon she's going to be a year old when they meet Ella." Ola is less sure, saying: "I don't know, I would like to hope that they would come for Christmas but I don't know! No one knows. I don't know when I'm going to see them and it's really heartbreaking."