The apple doesn't fall far from the tree in the Jordan household! Strictly star James Jordan took to Instagram to proudly share a new snapshot of his baby daughter Ella, and the little girl is the spitting image of her mum, Ola. The picture shows James smiling for the camera while holding little Ella, who is dressed in a spotty baby gro. Fans were immediately struck by the remarkable similarities between Ella and Ola, not least their big brown eyes. "She's the double of her mama isn't she!" one follower remarked. "Adorable, she is just like Ola in this pic x much love to you all," echoed another.

Baby Ella is Ola Jordan's double

Ola, 37, and James, 42, welcomed Ella, their first child, in February. In their latest column for HELLO!, the couple opened up about the reality of having a baby in the house. "My lounge has rubbish everywhere!" James joked. "Honestly, my friend said to me, because we're very OCD with our house, they said, 'I can't wait until you have the baby and there's going to be mess everywhere,' and I went, 'No there won't. There will not be a mess everywhere.' But there is! Her mess is everywhere! My lounge breaks my heart!"

He added with a laugh: "When I look in the hallway there're prams, there's mess and plates everywhere. There are bottles everywhere that need to be washed, clothes, I literally walk around with a muslin cloth on my shoulder all the time and I forget about it. It's my new accessory!"

Baby Ella was delivered by Caesarean section at 9.20am on 27 February, weighing 7lb 9oz. Speaking to HELLO! about the moments before her birth, Ola admitted: "It was so overwhelming I started crying. It was a mix of anticipation and fear of the unknown and a flood of emotions that my baby was finally on her way, after all the years of longing."