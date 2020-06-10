James Jordan shared a new photo of his baby daughter to Instagram, and you won't believe how sweet she looks! The doting dad posted the photo to his Stories, and it showed the little girl, who was born on 27 February, lying in her crib, gazing at the camera. She wore a white Babygro covered in light grey polka dots and had cuddly giraffe and bunny toys placed on either side.

James Jordan shares heartbreak for baby Ella

With her gorgeous big eyes, she looked so precious – and more than a bit like her mum, James' wife and former Strictly co-star Ola. The couple welcomed Ella after an infertility struggle and three years of IVF treatment which they were warned might not be successful. Shortly after their daughter's birth, they exclusively shared her name in HELLO! magazine, and talked about how happy their new arrival had made them.

James and Ola welcomed baby Ella on 27 February

Ola said: "It’s been amazing and overwhelming at the same time. We’ve wanted this for so long. We had a lovely life, but this is making us feel so much happier than anything else we have done. Nothing in our careers measures up to this. It feels perfect." James added: "It is all the more special because it’s something we never thought would happen. Our trophies and accolades fade into the background. This is the best moment of our lives, without a shadow of a doubt."

As all parents know, however, having a child isn't all smooth sailing – and it can even be hazardous at times! James admitted earlier this week that he'd sustained an injury while looking after Ella, telling HELLO!: "She can be very wriggly and can kick and head-butt you. She hit my lip so I bit into it and it was bleeding. We both cried, me and the baby!" But it isn't all bad, the dad-of-one conceded, saying: "She laughs a lot more now as well."

