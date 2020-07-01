Paloma Faith finally reveals gender of her three-year-old child

Paloma Faith has confirmed the gender of her three-year-old child while speaking to Giovanna Fletcher on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast. The singer, who previously revealed she is raising her child as gender neutral, welcomed her baby in December 2016 with long-term partner Leyman Lahcine.

Speaking about her experience of motherhood in the podcast, Paloma referred to her child with female pronouns. She further revealed that she had experienced a devastating miscarriage in 2019.

"Last year I was trying again and it was strange because once my daughter turned 18 months I suddenly was like, I want another one,” the 38-year-old shared. "Then I had a miscarriage and it's sort of an ongoing thing.

"It's tense. It's not very sexy. I have a scar that isn't healing properly from my caesarian so it's creating a bit of a toxic atmosphere which is also quite hard."

Paloma Faith shares her daughter with Leyman Lahcine

Paloma further admitted she had experienced online abuse from trolls for her decision to raise her child as gender neutral. "I had people calling me a child abuser online for saying that. Which was weird,” she said.

"And I think that's sort of part and parcel of why I didn't want that information out, and I still sort of withhold that. So if I'm with my child in public and someone comes over and asks to have their picture taken with me I never do it. At this moment my child has no idea that I'm famous or different from anyone else.

The couple welcomed their baby in December 2016

"She does know I'm on TV because she's seen it, but she has no concept that that makes people treat me differently. And sometimes somebody might come over and say something to me and she'll say, why are they doing that?

"And I'll say, 'They like mummy's singing'. But I don't really make it into a thing, like, there's people like me who are really special. Because it's absolute nonsense. It is just my job."