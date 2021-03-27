Paloma Faith's family home is as zany as you'd expect Singer Paloma lives in London with her family

Paloma Faith is known for her bubbly character and outgoing personality, and it’s something that is reflected through the London home she shares with her boyfriend Leyman Lahcine and their two children.

READ: Paloma Faith confirms the arrival of second baby with refreshingly honest post - see photos

The Crybaby singer has been very hands on in decorating her city property. "I was completely determined to do it by myself. It’s all from my mind," Paloma told Architectural Digest about her décor, which includes a striking black and white horizontal striped hallway and staircase, and bubblegum pink and black colour scheme in the kitchen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 glimpses into celebrity homes

The spacious kitchen diner is a millennial pink dream, with a candy-coloured fridge and marble worktops that provide the perfect accent to her black wooden cabinets and gold metallic accents. Meanwhile, the living room is bold and eclectic, currently featuring a rainbow-lit Christmas tree that is adorned with ornaments of some of her late icons including Amy Winehouse and David Bowie, along with a quirky avocado toast ornament.

Paloma Faith has a pink and black colour scheme in her kitchen (Photo: Luke White/ Architectural Digest)

While pregnant for the second time, Paloma showed off her eccentric bathroom with distinct botanical vibes. She has opted for leaf-print wallpaper and added lots of real plants. She also has a collection of nude paintings on the wall and an antique-style, free-standing bath.

The quirky interiors are very much Paloma's style

STORY: The most beautiful celebrity living rooms

LOOK: Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's two colourful homes to raise baby Daisy

Paloma has been savvy about furnishing and styling her home, sourcing many pieces on eBay and upcycling. Her bold leopard print sofa, for example, was originally a cream pleather design which she had re-upholstered in Ralph Lauren fabric. Paired with her bright green chinoiserie wallpaper it creates a striking living room that encapsulates Paloma's style.

The living room features a sofa re-upholstered with Ralph Lauren leopard print fabric (Photo: Luke White/ Architectural Digest)

However, it is her walk-in wardrobe that Paloma says is her favourite room in the house, as it is filled with her nostalgic costumes and costumes. "If I was going to describe my house as a body, my wardrobe would be the heart," Paloma said.

The singer is notoriously private about her personal life, and previously spoke to The Mail on Sunday's You magazine about bringing up her children. "I want my child to go to normal schools and integrate with kids from different backgrounds as a human being, not as a child of a celebrity." She also explained to the publication that she dresses her child in gender-netural clothes, and that they play with toys aimed at both girls and boys.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.