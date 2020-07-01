Michelle Keegan responds to reports she is pregnant with her first baby The Our Girl star is married to Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan has admitted she feels frustrated by constant speculation about when she will start a family with husband Mark Wright. The 33-year-old opened up about her personal life in a new interview with Cosmopolitan, and admitted that questions about when she will have a baby bother her.

"A few years ago it didn't bother me and I answered the question, but now I think, 'I don't need to answer that because nobody knows what goes on behind closed doors.' I remember when I finished Our Girl, people were like, 'Is it because you’re going off to have a baby?'"

She continued: "I know for a fact if Mark finished a job, nobody would ask him if he was going to have a baby. It's not fair. It does make me feel frustrated."

Michelle's comments come just one week after Mark admitted that the couple have already picked out their future baby name.

Speaking on his Heart Evening Show to Robbie Williams, the TV and radio star jokily asked permission for the couple to name their daughter after Robbie's eldest child.

Michelle and Mark have already picked out a potential baby name

"I've got something to ask you actually, in case this happens. Me and my wife, we're not trying for kids yet, I'm gonna state that, however, we hopefully one day will have kids and she loves both Teddy and Theodora," the 33-year-old explained.

"I mean she saw a picture I think of you and the family - and said, 'Oh I love that name so much'. I’m asking you if it comes to it and she wants to call the kid Theodora or Teddy, are you gonna be alright with that?"

The couple were married in May 2015

Robbie was thrilled by the idea, even revealing that he actually "stole" the name from Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards' daughter. "Absolutely!" he exclaimed. "Listen, who was it, it was Keith Richards has a daughter called Theodora and I remember back in the day, maybe 20 years ago, thinking what a beautiful name. So I stole it from Keith Richards so don't you worry about that!" he added.