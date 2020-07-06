Chrissy Teigen and John Legend spark reaction with photo of son Miles for this unusual reason These holiday snaps are adorable!

After spending several weeks isolating at their home in Beverly Hills, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are heading out on the high seas with their tiny tots, Luna, four and Miles, two. Sharing photos from their family travels, Chrissy's latest Instagram post certainly sparked a reaction, after fans couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance between John and his mini-me son Miles. Dressed in matching rainbow shorts, the Ordinary People singer can be seen holding hands with his adorable son as they enjoyed a day out on the family's yacht - and we're just a little bit jealous.

RELATED: 8 celebrity dads who have identical mini-mes

Chrissy posted the sweet snap on Instagram

Captioning the heartwarming post with twin bear emojis, Chrissy's 30.5million followers were clearly in disbelief at the close resemblance. "Good thing John has a beard. It's the only way to tell the difference," joked one. "Even their feet/toes are the same," added another. John also posted several photos from their day at sea, as he cuddled up to his young daughter Luna before indulging in an ice-cold glass of rosé from his own label, LVE wines.

READ: Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's mind-blowing LA home

The couple have been using lockdown to spend quality time together as a family

Keeping busy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Chrissy and John recently indulged in the most extra date night. Pulling out all the stops to celebrate Father's Day with her husband, the model-turned-TV star made sure no expense was spared when it came to dressing for the occasion. Donning a luxurious satin tunic from Valentino, Chrissy looked absolutely perfect in her peach cocktail dress, complete with a dramatic sweep of tonal feathers, a subtle V neckline, and a wait-cinching tie.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend's Garden Is A Thing Of Dreams

The power couple has also been using lockdown to spend quality time with their little ones. Back in June, the family coordinated in matching jumpsuits to go racing, and when they're at home Chrissy has been planning lavish tea parties for their daughter, as well as cooking delicious family meals with help from both Luna and Miles.

MORE: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend unveil stunning living room at Beverly Hills mansion