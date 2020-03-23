Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are playing this hilarious game with their daughter Luna while social-distancing Chrissy and John are keeping their daughter entertained

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping families indoors, parents around the world have been searching for the best tips and tricks to keep their children entertained at home. Well, look no further because Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have found a simple solution that doesn't cost a penny and is easy to play. Posting a hilarious video from their living room on her Instagram story, Chrissy revealed on Sunday that she and John have been distracting their three-year-old daughter Luna by playing a guessing game with her - and it's so cute.

RELATED: Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's mind-blowing mansion

Chrissy shared the video on Instagram

Focusing the camera on their adorable little girl, Chrissy can be heard saying: "Okay Luna, give daddy anything from the room, put it into his hands and he has to guess what it is." Excitedly passing a glass bowl to her famous dad John as he sits on the sofa with his eyes closed and his hands out, Chrissy can't contain her laughter as John almost instantly guesses Luna's object. A hilarious video sure to boost your mood, we recommend browsing Chrissy's Instagram account for a much-needed laugh.

John kept Luna entertained as they played a guessing game together

READ: Celebrities livestreaming from their homes: Gary Barlow, Strictly's Karen Hauer, John Legend

Regularly posting videos while they practice social-distancing, John and Chrissy have been making a conscious effort to keep busy. Just last week John made headlines when he staged a live concert on social media from his living room as part of the #TogetherAtHome series. Showing off his insane piano-playing skills, John began his Instagram video by performing some of his biggest hits, and was eventually joined by his hilarious wife. Dressed in a towel and sipping on a glass of wine, Chrissy delighted fans by singing along with her musician husband.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna

When she's not performing alongside John or playing with the kids, Chrissy has also been indulging in one of her favourite activities - cooking. Posting multiple photos and videos of her latest recipes, the mum-of-two has so far made a scalloped potato dish and a fresh apple pie topped with home-made whipped cream.

MORE: Chrissy Teigen shows off her super-tidy pantry – and even Marie Kondo is impressed!