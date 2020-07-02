Chrissy Teigen and John Legend unveil stunning living room at Beverly Hills mansion The couple have been isolating with their children Luna and Miles

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been isolating at their home in Beverly Hills with their children Luna and Miles during the coronavirus pandemic, and Chrissy has unveiled their gorgeous living room in a series of Instagram posts.

She took to Instagram to share a photo of her son Miles in the room, showing dark wooden floors and a concrete wall in the middle. The wall features a built-in glass fireplace which gives a view of the other side of the room (another living space), and a large flatscreen TV hangs above. On either side, there are several green plants in brown and metallic bronze pots. The floor is decorated with a cream and black geometric rug, while furniture includes a rustic wooden coffee table with a worn-away effect.

Chrissy shared another photo of herself and the children dressing up in the room, and revealed that the space is open-plan alongside the kitchen. There is a grey L-shaped corner sofa with cream and grey cushions, and the kitchen has a marble unit in the middle with black and wooden stools, and wooden cabinets.

An additional post of Miles shows that there are in fact, two of the same coffee tables, while the room wraps around from the kitchen to the entryway, where John has a grand black piano. There are steps in the middle of the ground floor, leading down to another reception room.

Chrissy previously gave a look at the other side of the living room

As for the other side of the living room, an older picture of Chrissy surrounded by skeletons as part of her Halloween decorations showed that it has wooden panelled walls with two black and white paintings, a small circular black table in one corner with burnt orange chairs, and two trunks on top of which the family keep a vase of flowers.

