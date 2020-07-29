Joe Wicks' daughter Indie turned two on Wednesday, and the doting dad celebrated the occasion with some adorable pink decorations.

On Tuesday night, The Body Coach shared a photo of the living room inside their Richmond home, which he had decked out with two bright pink balloons - one in the shape of a flamingo and the other a number two. They sat next to a huge pile of presents wrapped in matching pink paper as well as a backpack and party hat.

Some of Indie's presents included an adorable pink and red patterned tracksuit, which she tested out by doing squats in the home gym with her fitness trainer dad, as well as a sweet personalised book. In a video Joe shared on his Instagram Stories, he sat outside with his eldest child and revealed the book was called I Love Indie This Much. How sweet!

The Body Coach prepared a huge pile of birthday presents for Indie

One very important part of the birthday celebrations that still haven't been revealed is the birthday cake, which Joe revealed Indie has been so excited about over the past few days. While he was away with his father on a motorbike trip, which lasted until the day before Indie's birthday, he shared a video of his little girl singing happy birthday to herself - and she couldn't wait until the end of the song to blow out the candles!

In the video, Indie could be seen wearing a floral pink and purple puff sleeve dress as she stood on the dining room chair admiring her cupcake. And if the decadent treat was just the practice cake, we can't wait to see the real thing! "My little girl Indie is two today. She’s been singing Happy Birthday to herself all week," the father-of-two captioned the post, and his daughter wasn't short of well-wishes from his followers.

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools was among the first to share her congratulations in the comments section, writing: "The sweetest happy happy 2nd birthday beautiful Indie love from us all." Gordon Ramsay also added, "Happy birthday gorgeous," and Jamie Redknapp said: "Happy birthday Indie."

