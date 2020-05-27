Joe Wicks' daughter Indie is taking after her dad with new designer sportswear - and he's jealous The Body Coach has his own mini-me!

Joe Wicks has an impressive collection of gym gear that he shows off during his daily PE With Joe workouts, but it appears there is one item of clothing from his daughter's wardrobe that he wants to get his hands on! The Body Coach took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable video of Indie's new sports shoes, which she took for their first outing during a cycle ride to feed the ducks.

Joe Wicks showed off his daughter's new sports shoes

The one-year-old could be seen sporting a yellow spotty jumpsuit, which she paired with a protective white helmet and her new black Nike shoes. "Ohh I love your outfit, check out your new shoes!" Joe said to Indie as she headed towards the bike. And the father-of-two clearly loved them so much that he even joked he wants his own pair. Thanks to a close-up snap he shared of the mini shoes, which he simply captioned "want," Joe revealed they were the brand's Sunray Protect watersports shoes.

Nike Sunray Protect 2 sandals, £24, Very

The £24 water-resistant shoes feature a non-slip sole and hook-and-loop fastener, making them perfect for kids' playtimes. While Indie sported the classic black colour with the trademark white tick, they also come in several other hues such as pale blue, lilac and red - all of which are selling out quickly.

This is not the first time that Indie has proven she is taking after her fitness coach father. Earlier in the month, Joe shared the cutest video of the pair chatting in the car as Indie learnt several new words. The proud dad started the video by saying: "What are you saying Indie? She's just learned a new word, say it again darling what is it?" The little girl sweetly said: "Body coach," which is how her dad brands himself.

WATCH: Joe Wicks reveals daughter Indie's adorable new nickname

The 33-year-old continued by suggested a nickname for his daughter, saying: "The body coach, and you're the baby. Can you say baby coach? You're the baby coach." His little girl grinned and replied: "Baby coach." Perhaps there's a father-daughter business in their future - the pair certainly have the right attire for it!

