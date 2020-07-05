Joe Wicks shared an adorable photo of his daughter Indie on Instagram on Saturday, but he left fans confused over the lookalike little boy standing next to her.

"I can’t believe Indie & Milo both turn 2 this month. Time really does fly by even faster with kids. Milo is my nephew and was born 5 days before Indie," The Body Coach explained in the caption. The one-year-old could be seen posing in a leopard print dress in the garden of their Richmond home with a boy of the same age sporting similar curly blonde hair.

Joe Wicks' daughter Indie looks just like her cousin!

Many of Joe's followers noted the similarity between the two, with one commenting, "They could be brother and sister!! So cute." Another wrote, "You can really see the family resemblance," and a third added, "Wow they look like twins!"

Meanwhile, others were so convinced that they were immediate family members that they initially thought Milo was, in fact, Indie's younger brother, seven-month-old Marley. "That just totally freaked me out! I was like but surely the youngest is still a baby in arms isn't he?" one joked, and another added: "I was going to say; Marley grew up fast."

In the background, the epic play area Joe bought for Indie during the lockdown could be seen, and we imagine the pair made use of the wooden treehouse and yellow slide during the warm weather. When he first unveiled the new garden feature in April, the doting dad shared a photo of his daughter waving to him at the top of the steps, captioning the snap: "I think she's happy."

Aside from his stunning garden, Joe also recently shared a glimpse inside his children's stylish bedrooms at their west London home. Sharing a video of his daughter Indie's bedtime routine, Joe revealed the room features a white wooden bed and a wall full of blue bookshelves that hold plenty of bedtime stories for the little girl to choose from.

