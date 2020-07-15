Joe Wicks has an impressive home gym inside his Richmond home, which is fully equipped with everything he needs to do regular workouts. And a video The Body Coach shared on his Instagram Stories proves his daughter Indie is taking after her fitness-loving dad after she led their workout session!

"Quick little workout before I record my second podcast of the day. I do this to re-energise myself. It never fails to lift my mood and energy," the caption read. In the video, Joe was joined by his eldest child, who will soon turn two, as he picked up a dumbbell and proceeded to do some squats - but instead of taking charge of the workout session, as he is used to doing, Indie took on the role of instructor!

Clutching her own mini dumbbell in her hand, she did several squats before her dad had even found his footing. "Stand on the mat there and show me how you do it," doting dad Joe could be heard saying to his daughter. However, Indie quickly tired of the exercise and ran over to the padded bench, where she lay face down. "Can you do this one? Try it," Joe said, performing bicep curls with his weight, to which Indie swiftly replied "No. I'm laying down." Joe continued by joking: "I want to lie down too!"

The little girl hasn't only mastered the exercises, but she has also earnt herself a similar nickname to her dad. Back in May, Joe shared the cutest video of Indie showing off the new words she'd learnt. "What are you saying Indie? She's just learned a new word, say it again darling what is it?" The little girl sweetly said: "Body coach," and the 33-year-old continued: "Body coach. Who's the body coach?" Little Indie replied, "Daddy."

He then suggested a nickname for his daughter, saying: "The body coach, and you're the baby. Can you say baby coach? You're the baby coach." His little girl seemed to enjoy her new nickname, saying: "Baby coach," and grinning at her dad. We can totally see a father-daughter business in their future!

