Dan Walker delights fans with rare photo of all three of his children The BBC Breakfast host enjoyed a family trip to London

Dan Walker is a proud father to three children, but rarely do we get to see them on his social media – until now!

The BBC Breakfast host delighted fans on Tuesday after posting a rare snapshot of all of his kids, Susanna, Jessica and Joe, together during a family trip to London.

Dan shared a number of images of their few days exploring the capital city, with one, in particular, being a stand-out.

In the photo, Dan's wife Sarah sits between their children as they enjoy the breathtaking view from the London Eye. The family also spent time at The Natural History Museum and the Tower of London.

Dan Walker shares three kids with his wife Sarah

However, Dan admitted that their sightseeing felt "a long way from normal" given the current coronavirus restrictions.

He captioned the images: "Wonderful few days in London with the family. It was lovely to show our kids some of the sights.

"So many of the tourist spots were incredibly quiet, and felt a long way from normal, but everywhere we went had put so much effort into making things safe for visitors. Never seen so much hand sanitiser and staff were polite and attentive throughout - especially at the hotel."

The family enjoyed a trip to the Natural History Museum

He jokily added: "Ask me anything about the Tower Of London... I swallowed a guidebook."

Dan, 43, previously had to clear up confusion over his son’s name having previously joked about how much he loves the actor Chuck Norris. "About 5 years ago I joked in an interview that I loved @chucknorris & I'd name a son after him," he explained on Instagram. ‪"My daft mate now keeps changing my wiki page to claim I have a son called 'Chuck'."

The TV star has been happily married to wife Sarah since 2001 and the family live together in Sheffield, along with their pet dog Winnie.

