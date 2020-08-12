Best stationery for kids going back to school: From personalised pencil cases to cool sets Get out your notebook and take note of these back to school stationery buys for kids

With children heading back to school, it's time to stock up on those essentials, including back to school stationery supplies for kids. Luckily, you can shop online for stationery that even the fussiest of pupils will love and that fits into any parent's budget. We've rounded up some of our favourite pieces from the high street including notebooks, personalised pencil cases, pens and everything else in between.

RELATED: The best lunch boxes for kids going back to school

Shop the best personalised stationery

A top trend for 2020 is personalised school supplies – not only do these buys make a unique statement, they also will get returned to their owner and not get left in lost and found. Shops like Zazzle and Not on the High Street feature a host of custom stationery to shop.

Personalised happy hedgehog notebook, £14.10, Zazzle

Beryl Betty Celebrations, personalised clear pencil case in choice of colours, £7, Not on the High Street

Rocket and Fox personalised pencil case, £6.50, Not on the High Street

The best stationery kits and sets on Amazon

When it comes to stationery kits and sets, you can't go wrong with Amazon – the online retailing giant has some seriously irresistible deals on kids stationery.

Helix Oxford Clash Stationery Set, £10.36, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Crayola Super Color Activity Kit, £18.90, Amazon

Staedtler pencil 10-pack, £3.99, Amazon

Oxford Campus, Lined A4 Notebook, Pack of 5 assorted colours, £20.04, Amazon

Shop the best stationery deals

When it comes to basics, buying in bulk is best, so look for budget-friendly packs. WHSmith has back to school supplies on sale for up to 50 percent off – here are some of the top deals.

Papermate Flexgrip Ballpoint Pens, Black Ink (Pack of 5), was £7.99 now £3.99, WHSmith

WH Smith Assorted Colouring Pencils (Pack of 36), was £4.49 now £1.99, WHSmith

If you are looking for novelty, Paperchase has a fabulous selection of whimsical stationery for kids, with leopard print, unicorn, space, dinosaur and ocean themes, including this set of fish-shaped highlighters.

Ocean Magic Fish highlighters, pack of 6, £4, Paperchase

And for the little ones (or anyone who is young at heart!) Disney has sets featuring some of kids' favourite characters, from Minnie Mouse to Spider-Man, on sale.

Disney Store Minnie Mouse Mystical Stationery Supply Kit, was £8, now £6.40, Disney

MORE: The coolest backpacks for teens headed back to school

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.