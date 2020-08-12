Best stationery for kids going back to school: From personalised pencil cases to cool sets

Karen Silas
Shop the best kids stationery for back to school 2020, from cheap deals to notebooks, personalised pencil cases and supplies.
With children heading back to school, it's time to stock up on those essentials, including back to school stationery supplies for kids. Luckily, you can shop online for stationery that even the fussiest of pupils will love and that fits into any parent's budget. We've rounded up some of our favourite pieces from the high street including notebooks, personalised pencil cases, pens and everything else in between.
Shop the best personalised stationery
A top trend for 2020 is personalised school supplies – not only do these buys make a unique statement, they also will get returned to their owner and not get left in lost and found. Shops like Zazzle and Not on the High Street feature a host of custom stationery to shop.
Personalised happy hedgehog notebook, £14.10, Zazzle
Beryl Betty Celebrations, personalised clear pencil case in choice of colours, £7, Not on the High Street
Rocket and Fox personalised pencil case, £6.50, Not on the High Street
The best stationery kits and sets on Amazon
When it comes to stationery kits and sets, you can't go wrong with Amazon – the online retailing giant has some seriously irresistible deals on kids stationery.
Helix Oxford Clash Stationery Set, £10.36, Amazon
Crayola Super Color Activity Kit, £18.90, Amazon
Staedtler pencil 10-pack, £3.99, Amazon
Oxford Campus, Lined A4 Notebook, Pack of 5 assorted colours, £20.04, Amazon
Shop the best stationery deals
When it comes to basics, buying in bulk is best, so look for budget-friendly packs. WHSmith has back to school supplies on sale for up to 50 percent off – here are some of the top deals.
Papermate Flexgrip Ballpoint Pens, Black Ink (Pack of 5), was £7.99 now £3.99, WHSmith
WH Smith Assorted Colouring Pencils (Pack of 36), was £4.49 now £1.99, WHSmith
If you are looking for novelty, Paperchase has a fabulous selection of whimsical stationery for kids, with leopard print, unicorn, space, dinosaur and ocean themes, including this set of fish-shaped highlighters.
Ocean Magic Fish highlighters, pack of 6, £4, Paperchase
And for the little ones (or anyone who is young at heart!) Disney has sets featuring some of kids' favourite characters, from Minnie Mouse to Spider-Man, on sale.
Disney Store Minnie Mouse Mystical Stationery Supply Kit, was £8, now £6.40, Disney
