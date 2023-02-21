Dan Walker's home away from London where he's recovering after horror crash The former BBC Breakfast host is resting up at home

Dan Walker was knocked off of his bicycle on Monday, and took to Instagram to reveal his horrific-looking facial injuries. The former BBC Breakfast presenter admitted he's "lucky to be alive" after the accident and now he'll be taking it steady at his family home in Sheffield.

His former colleague Sally Nugent even sent emotional get well wishes to Dan while hosting the show...

WATCH: BBC Breakfast star Sally Nugent shares emotional message to former host Dan Walker following accident

Dan lives with his wife Sarah and their children, and photos he has previously shared of their home have revealed its cosy interiors, colourful kitchen, a garden with outdoor cooking area, and even a sauna, which he rented during his time on Strictly Come Dancing. Keep scrolling to see more of where father-of-three Dan lives…

Dan Walker's kitchen

The kitchen acted as the main location for the shoot, and it's genuinely like something from a show home. It's decorated with white walls and wooden floors, with marl grey cupboards and cobalt blue splashes seen in a fridge frame and the base of an island unit in the middle of the room.

Dan Walker's kitchen

White marble worktops add to the chic aesthetic, as well as three glass lampshades, and grey leather stools with silver bases.

As for appliances, Dan and his family have a traditional glossy white AGA oven, a silver fridge with double doors, a silver toaster, and a white smoothie maker.

Dan Walker's living room

An additional photo was taken in Dan's living room, where he posed in front of a bay window with white frames, and green, yellow and red floral curtains.

Dan also unveiled another area of the living room with a snap of Winnie sitting on a leather footstool next to a brown leather armchair. Spotlights on the ceiling and several windows offer plenty of light.

Another set of green velvet sofas and a dark blue footstool positioned around a blue rug was visible as Dan showed off a cute painting from his niece.

The TV star revealed how he was working out while gyms remained closed during the initial lockdown period. He had set up his exercise bike in the middle of one room which is decorated with cream carpets and walls with a floral patterned wallpaper border at the top. There is also a wooden framed mirror at one side, a large cream sofa and a matching armchair, which they have dressed with dark green cushions.

Dan Walker's home office

Dan Walker's home office

Dan gave his fans a look inside his study as he worked from home during the lockdown. It showed brown carpets and cream cupboards with exposed shelves, where Dan keeps various football memorabilia including signed footballs, framed photographs, and an LED light spelling out 'FF' to honour Football Focus. He also keeps a large trophy stacked on a selection of books and a basket.

He captioned the image, "It has been 100 days since lockdown started. This morning on #BBCBreakfast we are looking for one picture which sums up your experience of life in lockdown. This is my one, presenting #FootballFocus from home each week with our dog, Winnie. Send them in to @bbcbreakfast."

Dan Walker's garden

Sports fan Dan pulled out all the stops when England were competing in the Euros 2020 tournament. He had positioned his garden furniture to face a huge projector screen, and to fend off any adverse weather, the star had also erected a gazebo over the top of his seating area.

The TV star also revealed his impressive outdoor cooking area complete with barbeque, pizza oven and plenty of drawers for ingredients and utensils.

Dan Walker's garage

The Strictly contestant took partner Nadiya Bychkova's advice and rented a sauna which he has temporarily put in his garage. The 44-year-old posed for a photo in his dressing gown with the sauna in the background, next to a floor lamp and in front of an exposed brick wall.

