Alex Jones reveals adorable nickname son Ted has for his grandad All together now: "aww!"

Not a day goes by when Alex Jones doesn't upload something fabulous to Instagram, but her latest story was the absolute epitome of adorable. The presenter revealed that her two-year-old son Ted was out on a day trip with his grandparents. The trio strolled down a stony path flanked by bright pink flowers, with little Ted clutching tightly to his granny's hand. But it's the caption that Alex attached to the lovely snap that really got us...

Alex revealed the adorable nickname on Instagram

At the top of the picture Alex wrote: "Summer days with Granny and Achooo (aka Grandad)". That's right, the toddler prefers to call his grandad "Achoo", which might just be the sweetest thing we've heard all year!

MORE: Alex Jones hits new parenting milestone following baby Kit's arrival

Alex is known for posting poignant updates of her children's life, and Ted's been popping up on her feed for quite some time now. A more recent Instagram star is Kit, who Alex gave birth to back in May. It seems that Kit's been very busy since his birth; mum Alex has already taken him on a trip to Dorset and just this week he was treated to lunch at YUU, a south-east Asian restaurant that's known for dishing up some of the most scrumptious bao buns in the capital, although we can't imagine those were on the menu for little Kit.

She's known for sharing candid updates about motherhood

The TV star is notoriously outspoken when it comes to parenthood, recently talking on Instagram about a negative breastfeeding experience that she had on a bus. Alex uploaded a photograph of herself holding Kit on public transport and wrote: "Feeding Kit on the bus and surprised at how many weird looks I'm getting. Surely, we've moved on from this by now…"

MORE: Alex Jones shares photos with baby Kit on her idyllic Dorset holiday

In the past she's also talked openly about the health struggles that her first son Ted faces, asking her followers for their best sunscreen recommendations for children with sensitive skin, as Teddy is an eczema sufferer.

You're an inspiration to us all Alex!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.