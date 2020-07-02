There were big celebrations in Dan Walker's family home on Wednesday to mark his daughter's 11th birthday. The BBC Breakfast host took to Instagram to share a photo of Jessica's delicious cake – lovingly made by his wife Sarah – and it elicited quite the response from his fans!

Sharing a close-up of the cake, Dan wrote: "Our beautiful daughter, Jessica, turns 11 today and her mum has made this ABSOLUTE belter to help us celebrate. It's a chocolate Guinness cake with cream cheese icing and crumbled flake. It may be gone by the time you read to the end of this post."

Dan's fans were seriously impressed by Jessica's cake

A huge number of his followers requested that Dan share the recipe for the cake, with one writing: "Recipe please Mrs Walker!" A second remarked: "My hubby would love that! Can you post the recipe and method Dan please?" A third joked: "Does your good lady deliver? Happy Birthday Jessica!"

Others, however, poked fun at the surprising choice of flavour. "11 years old and Guinness cake, is that legal - only messing with you I make a mean Gin and Tonic cake my grandson (4) loves it x Happy Birthday Jessica oh to be 11 again x."

The TV star has fronted BBC Breakfast since 2016

Dan, 43, is a proud father to three children, son Joe and daughters Susanna and Jessica. He has previously had to clear up confusion over his son’s name having previously joked about how much he lives the actor Chuck Norris. "About 5 years ago I joked in an interview that I loved @chucknorris & I'd name a son after him," he explained on Instagram. ‪"My daft mate now keeps changing my wiki page to claim I have a son called 'Chuck'."

The TV star has been happily married to wife Sarah since 2001 and the family live together in Sheffield, along with their pet dog Winnie.