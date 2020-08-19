James Jordan shares cutest video of baby Ella 'skydiving' The Strictly star shared the clip on Instagram

James and Ola Jordan might be famous for their impressive dance skills, but their young daughter Ella seems to have other plans…

Sharing an adorable video of his little girl on Wednesday, doting dad James hilariously said: "I think my daughter's going to be a skydiver."

WATCH: James Jordan reveals Ella is shaping up to be a skydiver!

In the clip, Ella could be seen laying on her front on a baby mat placed conveniently in front of the TV, and she certainly had the skydiving position down to a T!

As she wiggled her arms and legs around, James could hilariously be heard saying: "I think my daughter's going to be a skydiver. Look at her go! That's it, and… push up. And… skydive! There she goes, practising her skydiving."

James often shares sweet snaps of Ella

It's not the first time this week that James has melted hearts by dedicating a social media post to Ella.

On Tuesday, he floored fans when he posted a snap of himself and his daughter cuddled up together, with many followers pointing out how much the tot looks like mum Ola.

Many of the famous dad's fans were quick to leave surprised comments such as: "Wow, mini Ola", "OMG her mum's double!" and "Beautiful wee baby. She’s Ola’s double."

Six-month-old Ella's parents often share lovely photos of her on social media, and even recently revealed how the tot fared during last week's intense heatwave.

Speaking in his and his wife's HELLO! column, Strictly Parenting, James revealed: "She's been a bit more moany during the day and I think it's because of the heat."

We can't say we blame poor Ella…

The professional dancer added: "Although she's still been sleeping well at night so that's good."

