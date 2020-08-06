Congratulations are in order for Sarah-Jane Crawford and her football manager partner Brian Barry-Murphy. The couple have welcomed their first child, exclusively telling HELLO!: "After experiencing a loss last year, finally bringing a life into this world was the most incredible moment ever. It felt so miraculous and Brian and I are over the moon."

Sarah-Jane, 38, also shared a sweet black-and-white photo of her daughter's fingers wrapped around her own hand. She captioned the Instagram snap with a quote, writing: "'So tell me how do you do? Finally I meet you You don't know what I've been through, Waiting and wondering about you I had a dream my trip would end up at you, And now I know paradise.' She's here."

The new mum revealed her pregnancy news exclusively in HELLO! in May, at the time saying: "We are both over the moon. We found out just before Christmas. It was an incredible present."

After a tough first trimester, Sarah-Jane felt "more energised" as she entered the final stage of her pregnancy. "I've noticed my body is changing with the seasons," the host of the Sunday Chart Show on Hits Radio said. "When summer comes it will be the blossoming of everything. It's an amazing journey."

Sarah-Jane shared this gorgeous first shot

Her partner Rochdale AFC manager Brian, 42, has an eight-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. "Blending a family is a special thing. I've come from a blended family too," said Sarah-Jane, who was adopted when she was two months old and whose mum remarried after her father passed away.

"Brian is very excited to be a dad all over again," she added. "He loves being a dad and he knew [being a parent] is something I really wanted, too. It's a new chapter in our relationship."

Sarah-Jane announced her pregnancy in May

Sarah-Jane, who has West African and Irish heritage, also said that after dealing with insecurities about her looks in the past, she will definitely be passing on a positive message to her child. "I had things I hated about myself, like my lips, when I was growing up, but now I'm really proud of my looks," she said. "I'll pass on the message to my child that: 'You're beautiful.'"

Her daughter's impending arrival wasn't her only focus during lockdown. In June, Sarah-Jane also launched new Instagram account, Mum's the Word!, to encourage conversation around fertility, pregnancy, motherhood, wellbeing and mental health. The star works with health professionals, charities and fellow mothers in the hope of lifting the 'taboo' around discussing fertility.

