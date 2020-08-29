Gordon Ramsay pokes fun at son Oscar in adorable new video The famous chef is known for his cheeky ways

Gordon Ramsay couldn’t help but poke fun at his one-year-old son Oscar's floppy hair on Saturday.

Sharing a beautiful video of his morning walk with his youngest child and his wife Tana, the Hell's Kitchen star zoomed in on the little lad's "curtains" as his youngest son looked bemused.

Showing off the beautiful Cornish coastline, the famous chef then panned the camera to his wife, who had Oscar strapped to her back.

"Oscar, good morning. Excuse me, can we open those curtains? Oscar, open those curtains," Gordon could be heard saying in between laughs.

Gordon is currently staying at his £4.4million beachside mansion in Rock, on the north Cornwall coast.

On Thursday, the father-of-five shared a sweet photo of himself giving Oscar a ride on his shoulders, and in the background of his post the family's enormous swimming pool could be seen – and it might be the most impressive we've ever seen in a celebrity house!

We think Oscar's "curtains" are so sweet!

Fans couldn't believe their eyes and were quick to comment on Gordon's impressive family pool.

"Dang, is that a pool in the background or some sort of water feature for a business?" one bewildered fan wrote.

Another added: "That's an awesome pool!" While a third said: "Wait! Is that your pool Gordon? Damn!"

No doubt it has been getting lots of use from Gordon, his wife and their five children as they continue to isolate at the beachfront residence following the coronavirus lockdown.

Gordon bought the £4.4million property in 2015.

At the time it was the second most expensive sale in Cornwall, but that didn't stop the chef from making huge changes to the original 1920s home.

In 2019, Gordon was granted planning permission to knock down the original property and replace it with a main house and a smaller second home.

He bought a second £4million beach house in the nearby village of Trebetherick for the family to stay in while work was completed, along with a third Cornwall property in Fowey, which he rents out to holidaymakers for up to £7,000 a week.

