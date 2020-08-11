Gordon Ramsay shares hilarious new video of baby Oscar trying ice cream The celebrity chef is a father of five

Gordon Ramsay has posted a brilliant new video starring his one-year-old son, Oscar. The TV chef took to Instagram to share a clip of the toddler having his first taste of Cornish ice cream – but it was hard to tell whether or not Oscar enjoyed the experience, given his funny dead pan expression! Gordon also shared two snapshots of little Oscar taken later on in the car, showing the little boy clutching on to his empty cone.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay Shares Funny Clip Of Son Oscar Trying Cornish Ice Cream

His proud dad joked in the caption: "@oscarjramsay first Cornish ice cream he's not too sure at first....... but it did disappear..... down the side of his car seat!!!!"

Little Oscar was born in April 2019

Oscar - who bears a striking resemblance to his father - is Gordon's youngest child. The 53-year-old star shares five children with his wife Tana; the couple are also parents to Megan, 22, fraternal twins Jack and Holly, 20, and 18-year-old Matilda.

The Ramsays are currently staying at their property in Cornwall, where they have spent the majority of lockdown. They also own lavish homes in south west London and Los Angeles. However, Gordon is determined that his children won't ride on his coat tails.

Gordon and his wife Tana share five children together

In a previous interview with a US radio station, he confessed he wouldn't ever hire his offspring for fear they would get preferential treatment. "I'm firm, I'm fair and I will give you everything I've got to get you to the very top," he shared.

"It's like not employing the kids. I don't want the staff thinking, it's Ramsay's kid, we can't tell them off. You want to work in this business? You go off to another chef, learn something different and come back with something new to improve the business."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay And Daughter Tilly Swap Clothes In Hilarious Video

Nevertheless, his youngest daughter Matilda does look set to follow in his footsteps. She had her own CBBC programme, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, which focused on her cooking her family meals during their summers in LA. From the success of the show, Matilda went on to publish her own cook book and featured in a segment with Gordon on This Morning.