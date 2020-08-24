Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly shares incredible photo taken just before baby Oscar's birth The Hell's Kitchen star shares five children with wife Tana Ramsay

On Sunday, Gordon Ramsay and his family made his wife Tana Ramsay feel extra special as she celebrated her birthday. The school teacher turned 46 on Sunday, and marked the special occasion with her husband and five children. On Instagram, the doting mum's youngest daughter Matilda, 18, shared some sweet never-before-seen photos of the pair together as she paid tribute to her mother.

These included a photo of Tana in her hospital gown just before she gave birth to her youngest child, one-year-old Oscar, and another of the mother-daughter duo taken when Tilly was a little girl.

In the caption, Tilly wrote: "Happy birthday to my best friend. I love you so much @tanaramsay."

MORE: Gillian Anderson reveals natural hair in stunning makeup-free photo

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar tries Cornish ice cream in adorable footage

Gordon also paid a public tribute to Tana on her special day. The Hell's Kitchen star shared a throwback photo of himself and Tana eating out at a restaurant while on holiday, and wrote: "Happy birthday gorgeous @tanaramsay lots of love xxxx."

As well as Tilly and Oscar, the couple are also doting parents to Megan, 22, and twins Holly and Jack, 20. The family usually split their time between London and Los Angeles but spent lockdown at one of their three houses in Cornwall.

READ: Simon Cowell surprises fans with quick recovery following bike accident

Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana and daughter Tilly just before baby Oscar's arrival

On Friday, devoted mum Tana shared a lovely photo of her family to her Instagram account. The sweet snapshot showed all of her and Gordon's children lying down together with big smiles on their faces as they looked up at the camera.

Tana captioned the photo: "Family time @gordonramsay. So blessed." Her followers were touched by the lovely image and sweet caption, with their comments including: "Lovely family," "Absolutely love your family," and: "Beautiful family."

Tilly shared some sweet photos to mark Tana's birthday

While the couple are kept on their toes with their five kids, especially while in lockdown, Tana recently stunned her husband by revealing she would love to add another baby to their brood.

The doting mum made the confession during a joint interview with her husband on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Tilly with baby brother Oscar shortly after his arrival

Kelly admitted she had "baby fever" when she saw Oscar – who had gatecrashed the interview – on-screen, telling Gordon: "Oh my gosh! Do not do this to me. I so want another child, and my husband is like, 'No! We have four!'"

It was then that Tana appeared to say she felt the same as Kelly, telling the singer: "I want another one too and I've had five! It's crazy."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.