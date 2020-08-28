Gordon Ramsay shares sweet new photo of son Oscar taking after his dad The Masterchef host is a doting father-of-five

Gordon Ramsay shared the cutest new photo of his youngest son Oscar on Friday – and he's growing up even faster than we realised!

The celebrity chef posted the snapshot to Instagram and it showed the one-year-old in a blue jumper with his blond hair falling onto his face.

The adorable tot had a small smear of white foam on his upper lip, which Gordon explained in the caption. He wrote: "Morning cappuccino from @camelski @oscarjramsay."

The star's fans loved the sweet behind-the-scenes glimpse of his family life, with one commenting: "Dude has a solid chug of milk, let’s go buddy," and another adding: "SO CUTE!!!!"

Others couldn't get over little Oscar's resemblance to his famous dad, with one writing: "Goodness he looks like you!!!"

One follower even suggested that Gordon make the similarity even more obvious, cheekily adding: "Need to spike his hair up like yours Gordon."

Another teased the celebrity chef about one of his famous presenting moments, writing: "Does he scream 'Where's the lamb sauce' too?"

Gordon shared the sweet photo of his son to Instagram

Gordon and his wife Tana tied the knot back in 1996 and are devoted parents to five children: Oscar and his older siblings Meghan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 20, and 18-year-old Tilly.

The family usually split their time between London and Los Angeles but spent lockdown at one of their three houses in Cornwall. Last week, the clan had cause to celebrate as it was Tana's 46th birthday.

Her husband shared a romantic photo with his wife to Instagram in honour of the special occasion.

The image showed Gordon wearing a striped T-shirt while his wife rocked a stunning orange sundress and they both smiled at the camera with their heads cuddled close together.

Gordon captioned the sweet snap with a short but heartfelt message, which read: "Happy birthday gorgeous @tanaramsay lots of love xxxx."

