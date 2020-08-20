Gordon Ramsay, his wife Tana and their kids may have enjoyed catching up with friends Victoria and Harper Beckham at the weekend, but they have also ensured they spend plenty of quality time with their family, too.

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares photo of Harper hugging Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar

On Wednesday, Tana documented a sweet family reunion with two new photos of baby Oscar and his older brother Jack. In the snaps, the 20-year-old could be seen swinging Oscar into the air above his head and carrying him on his shoulders as they soaked up beach views in Cornwall, near the family's holiday home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay shares funny clip of son Oscar trying Cornish ice cream

"Brothers together again x @gordongram @oscarjramsay," Tana captioned the photos, which was met by a huge reaction from fans. Jamie Oliver's wife Jools was among the first to comment: "So lovely," while another added: "Great photos! A brothers bond is very special." A third wrote: "Love how much the older siblings all love Oscar!!" Gordon and Tana are also parents to children Megan, Holly and Tilly.

Tana Ramsay shared two adorable photos of Oscar and Jack

Other fans also noted the close resemblance, which seems to run throughout the family! In early August, Tana shared another snap of Oscar which prompted fans to compare him to his famous dad. The adorable 16-month-old tot was strapped into a car seat wearing a sweet Breton top and a pair of Zara Kids dungarees, while a mop of bright blonde hair fell forward into his eyes.

The Ramsay family appeared to be near their Cornwall holiday home

"Mini Gordon", one fan wrote, while another commented, "He is a mini Gordon and he is adorable." A third joked: "With all due respect, the little dude is Mr.Ramsay's clone... His temper also?"

The latest snaps follow the recent news that Gordon has listed one of his three lavish Cornwall holiday homes on the market for £2.75million. The celebrity chef is set to make a profit of almost £1million on the house, which he bought for £1.96million in 2017.

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay lists his lavish Cornwall holiday home for £2.75million