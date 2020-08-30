Lisa Faulkner shared a lovely photo at the weekend that showed her chilling out with her beloved dog.

But it wasn't quite as relaxing as it looked, as the actress and cook revealed that she is thinking about school starting up again next week and expecting life to get more stressful as a result.

The glam blonde uploaded a sweet picture that showed her sitting in a comfy chair outside, wearing her pyjamas and dressing gown and clutching her pet, Rory Gilmore, so that most of her face was obscured.

Lisa captioned the picture: "Good morning! From Rory Gilmore and me. The sun is shining and the sky is blue, a definite nip in the air but I will cling on to summer as long as I can."

Explaining that this felt like the calm before the storm, the star went on: "It’s so lovely just being away and taking a deep breath before the madness of school starts and my anxiety levels go through the roof!

"So for now have a beautiful day my lovely followers! I think we make a pretty good and supportive team." Lisa's fans were quick to reassure the Weekend Kitchen presenter that they felt the same way.

Their comments included: "So glad I’m not the only one with the return to school feeling and anxiety soaring thank you,"

"I could have written this, exactly how I am feeling right now… take care [heart emoji]," and: "Morning lovely Lisa, dreading next week here too. Staying upbeat and positive is the best way, and hugging our dogs is essential x." Hear, hear!

The 48-year-old is a doting mum to her daughter Billie, who recently turned 14, and is also a stepmum to her husband John Torode's four children from his previous marriage.

Lisa married the celebrity chef last October after the couple had been together since 2012.

