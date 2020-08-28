Katy Perry shares hilarious breastfeeding update after birth of daughter Daisy The star delivered a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is raising her baby girl with a sense of humour!

The singer gave birth to her first child on Thursday and was back on social media with a very funny update just one day later.

Katy, 35 - who welcomed a baby girl called Daisy Dove with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, 43 - is already knee-deep in the challenges of parenting a newborn… including the non-stop feeding.

MORE: Miranda Kerr reacts to Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's baby daughter's arrival

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katy Perry gives sneak peek at baby's nursery

The star posted a famous photo from the Patagonia catalogue where a rock climbing couple on two opposing boulders are throwing their baby to one another.

Katy captioned it: "Me after feeding all day handing Daisy off to daddy bout to deliver this 2nd child."

The new mum was referencing the fact her album, SMILE, was also set to drop on 28 August (today).

Katy and Orlando announced their daughter’s arrival via UNICEF - they are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity - sharing a black and white image of their newborn holding onto her daddy’s finger.

MORE: Katy Perry reveals $600 baby accessory inside daughter's quirky nursery

The image Katy posted featured in the 1995 Patagonia catalogue

They said they were “floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," adding that they feel "lucky" and "grateful" to have been able to deliver their child so peacefully.

The proud parents kept their fans updated throughout the pregnancy but didn’t reveal their child’s moniker until her arrival.

Katy had given her a sweet nickname when she was in her tummy though and revealed to Hits Radio Breakfast host, Fleur East, that she sometimes called her Kicky Perry.

This is the first child for Katy, but Orlando has a nine-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

The model was one of the first people to like their announcement post. Miranda married billionaire Snapchat founder, Evan Spegal, and has two children with him.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.