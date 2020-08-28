﻿
Katy Perry shares hilarious breastfeeding update after birth of daughter Daisy

The star delivered a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

Hannah Hargrave

Katy Perry is raising her baby girl with a sense of humour!

The singer gave birth to her first child on Thursday and was back on social media with a very funny update just one day later. 

Katy, 35 - who welcomed a baby girl called Daisy Dove with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, 43 - is already knee-deep in the challenges of parenting a newborn… including the non-stop feeding. 

The star posted a famous photo from the Patagonia catalogue where a rock climbing couple on two opposing boulders are throwing their baby to one another. 

Katy captioned it: "Me after feeding all day handing Daisy off to daddy bout to deliver this 2nd child."

The new mum was referencing the fact her album, SMILE, was also set to drop on 28 August (today).

Katy and Orlando announced their daughter’s arrival via UNICEF - they are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity - sharing a black and white image of their newborn holding onto her daddy’s finger.

The image Katy posted featured in the 1995 Patagonia catalogue

They said they were “floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," adding that they feel "lucky" and "grateful" to have been able to deliver their child so peacefully. 

The proud parents kept their fans updated throughout the pregnancy but didn’t reveal their child’s moniker until her arrival. 

Katy had given her a sweet nickname when she was in her tummy though and revealed to Hits Radio Breakfast host, Fleur East, that she sometimes called her Kicky Perry. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

This is the first child for Katy, but Orlando has a nine-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

The model was one of the first people to like their announcement post. Miranda married billionaire Snapchat founder, Evan Spegal, and has two children with him.

