Lisa Faulkner made sure that the lockdown didn't stop her daughter Billie having a birthday to remember! The Celebrity MasterChef winner pulled out all the stops over the weekend for the teenager, including an impressive sleepover tent for the birthday girl and her friends to enjoy. Taking to Instagram, the former EastEnders actress shared photos from Billie's birthday display, including a large tepee decorated with pink balloons and flowers in the garden of their home in north London.

The tepee contained everything to entertain Billie and her friends, including a karaoke machine and a mocktail bar, as well as a midnight feast station filled with sweet treats.

MORE: Gillian Anderson delights fans after revealing natural hair in makeup-free photo

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Take a look around Lisa Faulkner's daughter's incredible birthday tent

Lisa gave fans a tour inside the tent, which was designed by events company Tip Top Tepees, before the birthday girl and her friends entered.

She told viewers: "My daughter's Tip Top Tepees birthday sleepover tent. How beautiful. Look, look! Little pyjamas, and all the little beds, with all their names on and their little sleep masks.

"Midnight feasts, karaoke, mocktail bar. I want to stay!"

Lisa Faulkner's daughter Billie had a birthday to remember!

READ: Ruth Langsford's sweet tradition with son Jack and Eamonn Holmes revealed

Billie and her friends were even given their own personalised pyjamas with their names embroidered on them.

The celebrations didn't stop there. Prior to the sleepover, Billie enjoyed a special dinner with Lisa and John Torode.

The Murder in Suburbia actress shared a picture of their tasty looking feast on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Oh wow @the_little_viet_kitchen thank you for making my girls birthday dinner the best in the land! Your food is out of this world!!!"

Billie's sleepover tent had everything from a karaoke machine to a mocktail station

Lisa had also paid tribute to Billie on social media on Sunday. The actress, cook and author posted a photo showing three large pink helium balloons. One was shaped to look like a bottle of champagne and had a label which read "Cheers,", while the others formed the numbers one and four.

Lisa added hearts to the sweet picture, which she captioned: "Happy, Happy Birthday my beautiful, funny, kind, bright shining star of a girl. You amaze me every day and I love you so very much."

The actress shares Billie with ex-husband Chris Coghill, although she prefers to keep the teenager out of the spotlight.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.