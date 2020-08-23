Lisa Faulkner made a rare public mention of her daughter on Sunday when she took to her Instagram Stories to wish Billie a happy 14th birthday.

The actress, cook, and author posted a photo showing three large pink helium balloons. One was shaped to look like a bottle of champagne and had a label which read "Cheers,", while the others formed the numbers one and four.

Lisa added hearts to the sweet picture, which she captioned: "Happy, Happy Birthday my beautiful, funny, kind, bright shining star of a girl. You amaze me every day and I love you so very much."

The doting mum shares her daughter with her ex-husband, actor Chris Coghill, and is also stepmother to her husband John Torode's children from his previous marriage. When John and Lisa tied the knot last October, Lisa's nieces were bridesmaids while Billie acted as Best Woman.

The couple, who now co-host cooking show John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, met when Lisa appeared on Celebrity Masterchef in 2010 and started dating two years later. They got engaged at the end of 2018, announcing the happy news the following January.

Lisa posted a moving tribute to her daughter on Instagram

While the loved-up pair prefer to keep their children out of the limelight, they often share sweet tributes to each other on social media. Earlier this month, Lisa shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot of a dinner she was enjoying with her husband of almost a year.

She captioned the photo of John: "Happy 8th August my @johntorodecooks [red heart emoji] yours." The actress and author's fans shared their love for the sweet sentiment, with one commenting: "I don't know either of you... But I admire and love both of you. You seem utterly gorgeous humans."

Others added: "What a beautiful photo - he looks so content. X," "You make a great couple," and: "Ahh you are totally besotted with your beau he is a lucky boy."

