Alex Jones reveals morning struggle with children in hilarious new photo The One Show host Alex Jones is a doting mum

Alex Jones shared a new snap on Friday that is sure to make her fans laugh. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the presenter uploaded a photo of her two sons.

The boys had both squeezed themselves into what looked like a mesh laundry basket, despite the fact that they didn't really fit.

Three-year-old Teddy, who wore a green short-sleeved hoodie and black trousers, sat up so that his head stretched out the top of the mesh.

Meanwhile, little Kit, one, wore just a nappy, and kicked out one of his feet, stretching the mesh in a different direction. A resigned Alex captioned the funny photo: "Morning!"

The One Show host is a devoted mum to her young children, who she shares with her husband, insurance broker Charlie Thompson.

The couple tied the knot five years ago after meeting at a party back in 2011. Last week, Alex shared her delight over returning to her local David Lloyd gym for the first time since the start of lockdown.

However, the star admitted that it wasn't quite the pampering experience she had hoped for because she had to keep an eye on her sons!

Alex shared the sweet photo of her sons to Instagram

The 43-year-old posted a photo of her children in the swimming pool changing room, which she captioned: "Not so relaxing because I brought these two little monkeys."

In an interview last month, Alex admitted that the pandemic was challenging at times for her family, especially as she was still going into the BBC studios for work.

Speaking to The Telegraph's Stella Magazine, the presenter said: "We have exhausted every puzzle, every scrapbook, every bit of Play-Doh, every book.

"We are just going around in circles." However, the star also shared that she felt fortunate to be able to balance work and home life.

She went on to add: "I've just felt lucky to still be able to work, because I know a lot of people in our industry who have struggled with the fact that all their work has just disappeared."

