Strictly star Artem Chigvintsev finally shares first photo of baby son - see his sweet name This is the first child for Artem and Nikki Bella

Strictly Come Dancing star Artem Chigvintsev has delighted his fans by sharing the first picture of his baby son while his fiancée confirmed his sweet moniker - Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev.

Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, the new dad proudly showed off his newborn to the world in a lovely photo, which saw the professional dancer plant a doting kiss on his son's head.

"Father and son, @thenikkibella we did good," he gushed, with Nikki posting a snap from moments after the birth on her own page alongside the words: "Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, 7/31/2020, 7lbs 3oz, 19 3/4 in."

The adorable photos come almost a month after the engaged couple welcomed their little boy on 31 July.

The new dad shared this snap of his little boy

Artem, 38, was flooded with messages – including one from his ex-girlfriend and former Strictly dance partner Kara Tointon, who wrote: "Oh Artem, he's beautiful!!! Look at that hair!!!" Fellow pro dancer Robin Windsor added: "Just amazing!!!!! - Congratulations dad." Nikki even joked: "That smile with Daddy!!!"

Earlier this week, the proud father appeared on Good Morning America to speak about his new bundle of joy whilst confirming his return to Dancing with the Stars. "I just can't wait to get back… I want to dedicate this season to my little boy," he said.

New mum Nikki Bella posted a photo of Matteo moments after he was born

Of fatherhood, Artem explained: "It has been the most incredible feeling I just didn't know that I would have so much love to give. It's just incredible."

However, Artem confessed that his baby son "literally owns us". He added: "He's been waking up every hour and a half and I really feel bad for Nikki because he's a really good eater, so he's been on it."

