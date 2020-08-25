Strictly star Artem Chigvintsev confirms exciting news after welcoming first child The pro dancer is a new dad to a baby boy!

Strictly Come Dancing star Artem Chigvintsev is on cloud nine as he is set to appear in the upcoming series of Dancing with the Stars. The announcement of his involvement was a welcome surprise as he was not included in last year's season.

GALLERY: 11 of the cutest celebrity pregnancy announcements in lockdown

The exciting news comes almost a month after the professional dancer and his fiancée Nikki Bella welcomed their little boy into the world. The engaged couple became first-time parents on 31 July, and are yet to publically announce their son's name.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Artem Chigvintsev confirms exciting news with fans

Appearing on Monday's Good Morning America, new dad Artem gushed: "I just can't wait to get back… I want to dedicate this season to my little boy."

Of fatherhood, he explained: "It has been the most incredible feeling I just didn't know that I would have so much love to give. It's just incredible."

Exclusive: Gemma Atkinson shares excitement over next chapter with Gorka Marquez

However, Artem confessed that his baby son "literally owns us". He added: "He's been waking up every hour and a half and I really feel bad for Nicole because he's a really good eater, so he's been on it."

Artem and Nikki Bella welcomed their son in July

Ahead of his child's arrival, Artem exclusively opened up to HELLO! about the prospect of becoming parents during lockdown. "It is a really crazy time," he said in April. "It's going to be interesting to see what happens with the new restrictions.

MORE: Inside Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella's home

"We usually go for pregnancy scans together but I couldn't go to the last one, because new rules meant that Nikki couldn't bring anyone to the hospital. Having a baby is a big deal, so we hope things get better for when the baby arrives."

Artem and Nikki, the former WWE wrestling star, live in Phoenix, Arizona. They got engaged in Paris in November 2019, two and a half weeks before they found out Nikki was pregnant with their first child.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.