Fans notice the sweetest detail in Artem Chigvintsev's latest baby photo The former Strictly star welcomed a son in July

Artem Chigvintsev has been living on cloud nine ever since welcoming his first child with fiancée Nikki Bella last month.

The proud new dad finally shared the first photo of his son earlier this week and delighted fans on Saturday when he posted another sweet snap of his little boy Matteo.

But eagle-eyed fans noticed the cutest detail about the father-son image – Artem is still wearing his hospital bracelet, nearly one month after the little tot's arrival!

Posting some behind-the-scenes images from a photoshoot with People magazine, Artem lovingly cradles a sleeping Matteo while admiring his tiny feet.

Artem is still wearing his hospital bracelet a month after welcoming his son

Fans loved the adorable moment, and some were quick to point out Artem's touching accessory. "Love how Artem still wears the hospital band. Such a beautiful boy," said one.

Others couldn't believe the similarities between Artem and his son. "He looks just like you even when he's sleeping," wrote one. "Not to mention he has good hair like you, he is your mini-me. Congratulations," added another.

Earlier this week, when Artem posted the first picture of his baby son, his fiancée confirmed his sweet moniker - Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev.

The new dad shared this snap of his little boy

Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, the new dad proudly showed off his newborn to the world in a lovely photo, which saw the professional dancer plant a doting kiss on his son's head.

"Father and son, @thenikkibella we did good," he gushed, with Nikki posting a snap from moments after the birth on her own page alongside the words: "Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, 7/31/2020, 7lbs 3oz, 19 3/4 in." The adorable photos come almost a month after the engaged couple welcomed their little boy on 31 July.

Artem, 38, was flooded with messages – including one from his ex-girlfriend and former Strictly dance partner Kara Tointon, who wrote: "Oh Artem, he's beautiful!!! Look at that hair!!!" Fellow pro dancer Robin Windsor added: "Just amazing!!!!! - Congratulations dad." Nikki even joked: "That smile with Daddy!!!"

