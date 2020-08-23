Chrissy Teigen shocks fans after transforming family home into school for Luna and Miles Parents will want to copy Chrissy!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had the best way to keep their kids entertained at home during the summer holidays – by bringing the school to them!

Their two children Luna and Miles clearly love preschool, because Chrissy revealed she had totally transformed the family's Beverly Hills mansion to include a colouring station, story corner and even a wall full of toys.

As soon as the pair enter the playroom, there is a wooden shelving unit with spaces to hang their backpacks. And four-year-old Luna had already personalised her corner by writing out a nametag that sat above her pink bag – just in case it was mistaken for Miles'!

Chrissy shared a look inside Luna and Miles' playroom inside their home

In the centre of the room, there is a small wooden table with six mini chairs seated around it, ready for the kids to get creative with the pots full of colouring pencils. The pregnant star had even positioned a grey rug underneath the table to prevent any mess getting on the floors.

Chrissy revealed Luna loves to read in a new Instagram video

Behind a selection of matching cushions is a wall lined with hundreds of books, all resting on blue bookshelves – and it looks like the perfect place to unwind with a story. "Look I finished my book mummy!" Luna excitedly said as she twirled around in a silver fairy outfit in a new Instagram video. Chrissy wrote in the caption: "Finished her K brain quest! Parents, you must get these, especially with quarantine times. They’re so so good for them and Luna really retained so much. Hooray!"

When Luna and Miles have finished their reading, there is also plenty of other toys to keep them entertained, including a mini kitchen set that runs along the windowed wall. With an oven, stove, pots, pans and even a microwave, it seems as though the children have everything they need to whip up some tasty treats for an imaginary dinner party.

The playroom features a mini kitchen for the kids to play with

Chrissy and John recently announced they are expecting their third child, so we imagine there will be another little addition who will want to get involved in the fun in a few years' time...

