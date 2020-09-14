Top 10 baby names most likely to be winners - and one is a Prince! Is your baby's name destined for Olympic Gold?

Fancy raising an Olympic sports star or Oscar-winning actor? Then you need to take a look at this baby names list for some inspiration.

New research by SmashCasinos analysed the first names of thousands of ‘winners’ across the worlds of entertainment and sport – from Academy Award winners to Wimbledon champions - to see which are the most common names to give your little one for an extra chance of being a winner.

Coming in as the top 'winning' boys' name is 'John' – think John Travolta, John Lennon, John F. Kennedy – followed by David, George, Tom and Paul. It's great to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son, Prince George, has one of the top names for winners!

Prince George has a winning name!

The girls' name most likely to be a winner is 'Kim' such as Kim Wilde, Kim Basinger and former Wimbledon champ Kim Clijsters. The name Mary was in second, followed by Laura, Jennifer and Jessica.

More specifically in sport, the top winner boys' name is David like great former England footballer David Beckham, while the top girls' name is Laura, such as British cyclist Laura Kenny.

In entertainment, the number one winning boys' name is George (another high five for the Prince!) like George Clooney and George Michael, while the top winning girls' name in entertainment is Anne – think Anne Hathaway and Anne Bancroft. Another royal connection here too with Princess Anne.

The study looked at the first names of over 2,000 individuals who have won various awards in the fields of sport and entertainment.

We're predicting a lot of baby John and Kims in 2021…

