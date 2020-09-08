The 10 most endangered baby names for boys and girls – and one is royal! Parents rarely use these names for their baby...

Baby names seem to have peaks and troughs of popularity and, almost like certain styles of clothes, many monikers become fashionable once again years later. But unlike the high-waisted mom jeans which seem to remain in high demand, there are some names that won't make a resurgence in the future.

So what baby names are becoming extinct? Enter the most recent list! Flowercard looked at ONS data and revealed the most endangered girls and boys names in the UK. For expectant parents searching for a rare name that won't clash with any of their children's school friends, it's worth taking note of these options…

Nine of the top ten names were for girls as opposed to boys, with Kirsty, Jordan, Shauna and Shannon taking the top four spots. Interestingly, the only boy moniker to make it onto the list was Mitchell, which topped the list of endangered boy names, followed by Kieran, Ross and Brandon.

And we couldn't help but notice that Megan was number 17 on the top 100 most endangered baby names – just like Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, albeit with a slightly different spelling!

While the royal's name is not as fashionable as it was back in 2000, there was not as much of a marked difference as Jordan – thought to be driven by Peter Andre's ex-wife Katie Price. In 2000, 622 little girls were called Jordan, a number that decreased to just six in 2019.

A similar version of Meghan Markle's name made it into the top 20 endangered names!

However, the research found the biggest differences between Lauren and Callum between 2000 and 2019. While people entering their 20s may have a lot of friends with those two names, there have been less and less parents choosing them over the past twenty years. After all, with the number of baby name books and lists available, parents are spoilt for choice!

Lauren was one of the top 20 names in 2000, but took a drop of 98.02%, while Callum – which was ranked as the 13th most popular name 20 years ago – has seen a decrease of 93.50%.

The top 10 most endangered girls names:

1. Kirsty

2. Jordan

3. Shauna

4. Shannon

5. Courtney

6. Lauren

7. Gemma

8. Jodie

9. Jade

10. Natasha

The top 10 most endangered boys names:

1. Mitchell

2. Kieran

3. Ross

4. Brandon

5. Craig

6. Ben

7. Jordan

8. Callum

9. Kyle

10. Scott

