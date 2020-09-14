6 best Lego advent calendars to countdown to Christmas 2020: Star Wars, Lego City, Lego friends and more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christmas is almost less than 100 days away, can you believe it? The kids may have already started thinking about what they want to ask Santa for, but have they thought about their advent calendars? If they’d prefer to open a toy each day rather than chocolate, then you can’t get better than Lego. The Lego advent calendars are among the most-wanted of the festive season, with good reason. There’s a buildable toy to discover each day of December and there are so many different themes, including Star Wars, Harry Potter, Lego Friends and Lego City.

We rounded the best ones up for you below – make sure you snap one up before they sell out. True collectors might even want to get the 2019 versions, while stocks last!

Ages: 7+

Number of pieces: 335

What do you get? 24 magical gift builds comprising of six minifigures – including Harry Potter, Hermione Grainger and Ron Weasley - and well-known objects from the movies to make a festive Hogwarts Yule Ball

Best surprise? We love Harry in his tuxedo!

Harry Potter advent calendar 2020, £24.99, Amazon

Ages: 6+

Number of pieces: 311

What do you get? 24 Star Wars Lego treats – one of six minifigures, a buildable starship, vehicle or location – plus a foldout playmat with a Millennium Falcon image for role play.

Best surprise? Darth Vader in a Christmas jumper!

Star Wars Lego advent calendar, £25, Selfridges

Ages: 6+

Number of pieces: 236

What do you get? 24 Christmassy surprises from the Lego friends world, including Emma, Mrs Claus and two elf mini-doll figures, as well as a buildable toy penguin and other festive treats

Best surprise: Mrs Claus, with her red dress and white hair, will get kids super excited for Xmas!

Lego Friends advent calendar 2020, £19.99, Amazon

Ages: 5+

Number of pieces: 342

What do you get? 24 treats from the Lego City Adventures TV series. As well as seasonal mini-builds and a snowy city playmat, where they can build their own Christmas scenes, kids also get Lego City TV character minifigures.

Best surprise: Chief Wheeler in a Santa Claus costume

Lego City advent calendar 2020, £19.99, Amazon

Ages: 6+

Number of pieces: 280

What do you get? The 2019 Lego advent calendar contains 24 Lego Star Wars toys, including character, starships, vehicle and more themed collectibles,

Best surprise: The cute lil’ porg with a Santa hat. Ahh

Star Wars Lego advent calendar 2019, £24.99, Amazon

Ages: 7+

Number of pieces: 305

What do you get? The 2019 edition of the Lego Harry Potter calendar contains 24 festive mini builds or figures from the boy wizard’s universe that children can use to recreate happy Hogwarts holiday scenes.

Best surprise: The micro Hogwarts express train is super cute!

Lego Harry Potter advent calendar, £29.99, Amazon

