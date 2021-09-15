5 best Cadbury advent calendars 2021: Calling all Dairy Milk & Freddo fans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Calling all Cadbury obsessives – the brand has just unveiled this year's chocolate-filled advent calendars, and we want them all. Let's be real, there's nothing better than counting down to the holiday season with a sweet treat each day – and at Christmas, chocolate's practically calorie and guilt-free anyway! From Dairy Milk Chunks to the iconic Heroes selection, treat-sized bars to Freddos galore, these advent calendars are stocked with the most sumptuous and indulgent chocolates from Cadbury – shop yours today.

Dairy Milk Chunk Advent Calendar, £5.99, Cadbury

Designed for adults, this £5.99 calendar combines individually wrapped Dairy Milk Chunks, Caramel Chunks and Whole Nut Dairy Milk Chunks in one festive package – sign us up!

Heroes Advent Calendar, £4.99, Cadbury

You never know what you're going to get with the Heroes calendar. Behind each window, you'll find a number of Cadbury fan favourites including Creme Egg Twisted, Wispa, Twirl, Dairy Milk Caramel, Dairy Milk, Fudge, Crunchie Bits, Dinky Decker and Cadbury chocolate Eclairs.

Dairy Milk Advent Calendar, £2.19, Cadbury

Countdown to Christmas with the no.1 best-selling Cadbury Dairy Milk Advent Calendar.

3D Advent Calendar, £10, Cadbury

This 3D advent calendar contains a Cadbury mini hollow figure, one Cadbury bag and 22 Cadbury treat sized chocolate bars.

Freddo Advent Calendar, £3.99, Cadbury

Not only is this 2D advent calendar full of Freddos, but it'll also keep your little ones entertained with its colour-in design.

