9 best pencil cases for kids going back to school – we guarantee they'll love them Our top picks for the best back to school pencil cases, from clear to large capacity, for your kids.

Back to school 2020 isn't just the kickoff to an ordinary school year. With the first return to the classrooms since lockdown, parents are paying special attention to what they buy – and that includes pencil cases! Along with our edit of the best bulk stationery deals and kids' hand sanitiser, we’ve put together a handy list of the best pencil cases for kids for the upcoming school year.

Best pencil case for kids overall

Eastpak’s pencil case, which comes in 11 different colours, has earned a five-star rating on Amazon with more than 2,600 reviews.

Eastpak Oval Single Pencil Case, 22 cm, Black, Was £16, Now £12.80, Amazon

Pros: One reviewer who gave it top marks said this pencil case is “really sturdy and has space for everything”.

Cons: With a regular price of £16, this pencil case is on the pricier side.

Best clear pencil case for kids

Ryman's clear pencil cases have a five-star rating and are priced low enough to buy in bulk.

Clear Pencil Case, 8x5, £1.49 each, Ryman

Pros: A great value given the high quality. "Brilliant! Normally zippers beak but so far, the zipper is still in good condition even when the product is full," said one reviewer.

Cons: While transparent cases are great for exams, some students might prefer a multi-compartment canvas case.

Best budget pencil case for kids

WHSmith's Bramblewood pencil case comes with a ballpoint pen, pencil, ruler, notepad, sharpener and eraser.

Roll-out pencil case, was £12.99 Now £4.99, WHSmith

Pros: At 60 percent off, and with supplies included, the price can't be beat.

Cons: The signature owl print and roll-up style aren't for everyone.

Best large capacity pencil case for kids

Amazon’s bestselling pencil case is simple and utilitarian, covering the main basics – a great pencil case for secondary school students.

Large-capacity pencil case, £7.99, Amazon

Pros: At £7.99, this spacious pencil case has multiple compartments, is waterproof and is also a pretty good bargain.

Cons: While it has a 4.5-star review on Amazon, some reviewers report that the zipper quality could be improved

Best soft pencil case for kids

ProCase’s popular pencil bag comes in two shades of sophisticated shades of grey felt in the large size, and four colours, including pink and blue, in the smaller size.

ProCase Large Pencil Bag, Small, £9.99, Amazon

Pros: These pencil cases are stylish and come in packs of two – so you may want to keep one for yourself!

Cons: Some reviewers pointed out the felt fabric makes it "a magnet" attaching to any velcro in your bag.

Best personalised pencil case for kids

With this personalised case, not only is it easy to see what’s inside, but a clearly-printed name means it won’t be accidentally picked up by someone else in class.

Personalised clear pencil case, £7, Not on the High Street

Pros: Easily identifiable and it comes in a range of colours to suit any taste.

Cons: Because of the personalised detail, it is more expensive than a standard clear pencil case.

Best cute pencil case for kids

Rachel Ellen’s pencil cases are well-made and have colourful fun designs for boys and girls, with the brand’s cheery signature characters will bring a smile to your little one’s face.

Rachel Ellen Dinosaur Pencil Case, £8, John Lewis

Rachel Ellen Girls Rule Pencil Case, £8, John Lewis

Pros: The colourful pencil cases are made from durable neoprene.

Cons: It’s a single compartment pencil case which means you may need more than one to keep stationery organised.

Best novelty pencil case for kids

If your child or teen is looking to make a unique statement, you can’t go wrong with the selection of quirky novelty pencil cases at Paperchase.

3D pencil cases, £12 each, Paperchase

Pros: These pencil cases are sooooooo cheery and will definitely not get mixed up with anyone else's!

Cons: Not as easy to store in an organised manner as a standard rectangular canvas or clear pencil case.

