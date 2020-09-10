10 best Harry Potter advent calendars to countdown to Christmas 2020: jewellery, Lego, figures and more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you’re a big fan of a certain boy wizard with a distinctive lightning-shaped scar on his forehead – or you know a Muggle who is – then you’ve come to the right place. There are so many Harry Potter advent calendars out this year to make the countdown to Christmas a particularly magical one – and we’ve been busy taking a look at the best ones.

There’s something for kids of all ages – including the grown-up ones! You can choose between calendars featuring stationery, figures, Lego and even jewellery from the world of Hogwarts – if only we had the witchcraft and wizardry school’s famous Sorting Hat to help us choose! Don’t take too long to get yours ordered as they usually sell out fast.

What do you get? 24 surprises including pin badges, character backpack buddies, wand backpack buddies, and a gorgeous Harry Potter snow globe

Why do we love it? This one is a good option for grown-up Harry Potterheads and the snow globe is really quite special

Paladone Christmas countdown Harry Potter cube, £49.95, Amazon

What do you get? 25 sparkling jewellery surprises including a silver-plated charm bracelet, Harry-Potter charms, a necklace and stud earrings – all officially licensed by the franchise from The Carat shop

Why do we love it? It’s a great alternative from the usual toy figures – and who wouldn’t want to wear the golden snitch in necklace form?

Harry Potter premium jewellery advent calendar, £59.94, Amazon

What do you get? 24 lovely Lego treats including mini-figures of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley and buildable models of Hogwarts furniture

Why we love it? Being Lego, it’s creative and will keep kids occupied as they follow the instructions to make the model. By Christmas eve they have all the bits for a full-scale Hogwarts Yule Ball – just magic!

Lego Harry Potter advent calendar, £25, Selfridges

What do you get? 24 cute surprises including plushies, badges, stickers, keyrings from the world of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts.

Why do we love it? The plushies are so cute and this one looks so nice you won’t want to throw it away when you’re finished opening it (in fact, you don’t need to – keep it and use it as a storage box for small toys or other small items. It also caters for fans of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them too

Harry Potter magical infinity calendar, £49.94 Amazon

What do you get? 24 officially licensed surprises including socks, pencil, badge pin, crests, bracelet, phone stickers, roll tape, sticky notes, stamps, charm with chain, magnets, bandana, keychain, pins, eraser, sharpener, tattoos.

Why do we love it? This is one of the most varied calendars – there’s a bit of everything here.

Cinereplicas Harry Potter advent calendar, £34.99, Amazon

What do you get? This one will take you half way through December. So you get seven pairs of trainer socks and five pairs of full length socks, with a different Harry Potter design on each pair. To suit UK size 4-8 (EU 36-41)

Why do we love it? Come on - Harry Potter socks, what’s not to love? Another good one for adults – pre-order now for delivery in October to make sure you have it in time for December

Harry Potter 12-day sock advent calendar, £30, Menkind

What do you get? 24 different Funko Pocket Pop vinyl figures including Harry, Hermione, Ron, Hagrid and more

Why do we love it? It’s a good value one when you consider that each individual Funko Pocket Pop figure sells for around 8. Another one to pre-order now to avoid disappointment – or if you don’t mind getting the 2019 version, that’s still available online now here.

Funko Pocket Pop Harry Potter advent calendar, £52.98, Amazon

What do you get: 24 pieces of officially licensed Harry Potter stationary, including erasers, notebooks, sticky notes, pencils and more

Why we love it: It’s worth it for the magic wand pen alone! This one ships in October but order now to make sure you don’t miss out. Or if you can’t wait, last year's version is still available to buy here.

Harry Potter Hogwarts advent calendar, £25, Menkind

