15 graduation gift ideas for the quarantined class of 2020

Leanne Bayley
The best graduation gift ideas for her and for him. From champagne to a cap and gown, personalised mortarboard cap and special jewellery. Shop the best gifts for graduates - the class of 2020...
Students up and down the country are graduating this summer, preparing to take their first steps into the real world of employment. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, graduates sadly won't be hugging their friends as they bid them farewell, or pose for photos with their families at their graduation ceremonies, and nor will they be going out and dancing the night away excited for what the future holds, but that doesn't mean the celebrations need to stop. We've picked out some lovely graduation gift ideas to mark a special day in time. Here's to the Class of 2020…
Best gifts for graduates of 2020
Personalised Wooden Graduation Keepsake Hat, £15.99, NotOnTheHighStreet
To The Future photo book, £48.95, Photobook
Taittinger champagne gift set, £50, John Lewis
Graduation card, £3.29, Moonpig
Clever Clogs chocolate bar, £10.95, NotOnTheHighStreet
Typo We Be Chilling candle, £6, ASOS
Graduation mug, £13.50, Etsy
Graduation cap and gown, £24.99, Amazon
University location print, £20, NotOnTheHighStreet
Class of 2020: The One Where They Were Quarantined t-shirt, £15.95, Amazon
Hollywood plaque, £17.99, Getting Personal
Smart Cookie personalised biscuit tin, £16.99, Getting Personal
Clover pendant, £45, Swarovski
Kate Spade laptop bag, £155, Kate Spade New York
Graduation cupcake topper, £4.95, NotOnTheHighStreet
