15 graduation gift ideas for the quarantined class of 2020 It's not the graduation they hoped for, but one of these graduation gifts could make the day even sweeter…

Students up and down the country are graduating this summer, preparing to take their first steps into the real world of employment. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, graduates sadly won't be hugging their friends as they bid them farewell, or pose for photos with their families at their graduation ceremonies, and nor will they be going out and dancing the night away excited for what the future holds, but that doesn't mean the celebrations need to stop. We've picked out some lovely graduation gift ideas to mark a special day in time. Here's to the Class of 2020…

Best gifts for graduates of 2020

Personalised Wooden Graduation Keepsake Hat, £15.99, NotOnTheHighStreet

To The Future photo book, £48.95, Photobook

Taittinger champagne gift set, £50, John Lewis

Graduation card, £3.29, Moonpig

Clever Clogs chocolate bar, £10.95, NotOnTheHighStreet

Typo We Be Chilling candle, £6, ASOS

Graduation mug, £13.50, Etsy

Graduation cap and gown, £24.99, Amazon

University location print, £20, NotOnTheHighStreet

Class of 2020: The One Where They Were Quarantined t-shirt, £15.95, Amazon

Hollywood plaque, £17.99, Getting Personal

Smart Cookie personalised biscuit tin, £16.99, Getting Personal

Clover pendant, £45, Swarovski

Kate Spade laptop bag, £155, Kate Spade New York

Graduation cupcake topper, £4.95, NotOnTheHighStreet

