15 graduation gift ideas for the quarantined class of 2020

It's not the graduation they hoped for, but one of these graduation gifts could make the day even sweeter…

Leanne Bayley

Students up and down the country are graduating this summer, preparing to take their first steps into the real world of employment. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, graduates sadly won't be hugging their friends as they bid them farewell, or pose for photos with their families at their graduation ceremonies, and nor will they be going out and dancing the night away excited for what the future holds, but that doesn't mean the celebrations need to stop. We've picked out some lovely graduation gift ideas to mark a special day in time. Here's to the Class of 2020… 

Best gifts for graduates of 2020

personalised-graduation-cap

Personalised Wooden Graduation Keepsake Hat, £15.99, NotOnTheHighStreet

graduation-photos

To The Future photo book, £48.95, Photobook

graduation-champagne

Taittinger champagne gift set, £50, John Lewis

graduation-card

Graduation card, £3.29, Moonpig

graduation-chocs

Clever Clogs chocolate bar, £10.95, NotOnTheHighStreet 

graduation-candle

Typo We Be Chilling candle, £6, ASOS

graduation-mug

Graduation mug, £13.50, Etsy 

graduation-cap-gown

Graduation cap and gown, £24.99, Amazon

graduation-print

University location print, £20, NotOnTheHighStreet

graduation-tshirt

Class of 2020: The One Where They Were Quarantined t-shirt, £15.95, Amazon

hollywood-walk-of-fame

Hollywood plaque, £17.99, Getting Personal 

graduation-cookies

Smart Cookie personalised biscuit tin, £16.99, Getting Personal

personalised-necklace

Clover pendant, £45, Swarovski

laptop-bag

Kate Spade laptop bag, £155, Kate Spade New York 

graduation-cake

Graduation cupcake topper, £4.95, NotOnTheHighStreet

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

